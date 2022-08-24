Officials with Newark Charter School cut the ribbon on Tuesday evening, August 24, 2022, for a newly constructed junior high school.
"This expansion will allow us to provide more opportunities to children of the Greater Newark area for a world class education," said Chairman of the Board of Directors Ed Klima.
The 93,000 sq. ft. facility will house 6th, 7th and 8th graders and provide those students with their own cafeteria, gym, library, and science labs.
Aspiring art teacher and current Newark Charter 6th grader Khloe said she's excited to have her own locker this year.
"It's brand new and it just feels different and better," said Khloe.
Head of School Frank Newton said unlike a lot of other schools across the country, Newark Charter is not facing a staffing issue.
"We have been blessed and lucky," said Newton. "We have a 98% staff retention rate. We have staff that have been with us since Day One. We're hiring seventy-plus staff this year. We're ready to open and ready to greet children and students next week."
Newark Charter, a public charter school founded in 2001, hosts about 3,000 students in grades K-12.