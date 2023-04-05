A student at Newark Charter is undergoing a mental health evaluation after police said he threatened to commit a violent act at the school.
Administrators at the school alerted their School Resource Officer of the threat Wednesday, after an investigation showed the 16-year-old was speaking with a staff member and threatened to commit an unspecified act towards other students.
Newark Police was called in, and the student was arrested for a mental health evaluation.
Police said they plan to charge the student with four counts of Terroristic Threatening after the evaluation is complete.
The threat comes just two days after a social media threat was aimed at Brandywine High School.