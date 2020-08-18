The Journey Church in Newark is giving away 150,000 pounds of food in August to those who find themselves in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Code Red Pastor Steve Miller said it's all possible thanks to some outside help.
"This is happening by way of a partnership that we have with the international organization called Convoy of Hope," Miller said. "It's a disaster response, organization, but they also do some food initiatives. At the beginning of COVID-19, they set out on a mission to provide 10 million meals...and it didn't take very long. They surpassed that goal, and they currently right now are still distributing food around the nation. They've exceeded 50 million meals."
Miller said the rippling effect of COVID-19 through the community has reached individuals who had never faced food insecurities before.
"They reached out to us and said, 'Hey, would you like to be one of these churches that receives food. Can your community use it?' And we said, 'Absolutely,'" he said. "We've identified that one of the main needs in our community is food; that there are people that are hungry out there and it's not just the homeless and the underprivileged, but, due to the circumstances surrounding the virus currently right now, people being laid off from work, and furloughed. The effects have been felt in a wide range."
Normally a week-long event annually, The Journey Church Communications Director Hannah Jones said the organization recognized the need in the community and extended their efforts to try and reach as many people as possible.
"We're currently in a month-long outreach event that we call Love Month here at The Journey. We previously had called it Love Week, but we knew that the needs are especially great this year, so we extended it to a full month," she said. "[Convoy of Hope] has been delivering food to us--they bring that food each week in a very large truck--and we are distributing that food every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon to our community, every Saturday in August. It's a totally open event. Anyone can come, no matter what their need is."
Miller said 300 volunteers have come together to help distribute the nutrition, which are, themselves, sizable offerings from locally sourced donations.
"Each container is a box full of 24 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables, direct from the farm," Miller said. "We'll be getting approximately 1500 24-pound boxes, and it's a variety of fruits and vegetables--potatoes, cucumbers, carrots, apples, nectarines, a whole range of fresh fruits and vegetables from the farm."
If you or someone you know is in need of nutritional assistance, The Journey will be distributing food Saturday, August 22, 2020, and Saturday, August 29, at 721 East Chestnut Hill Road from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.