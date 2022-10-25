Newark-based Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company received a $100,000 grant from Newark City Council as the volunteer fire organization struggles to break even.
Members of the fire department told council on Monday night that they are currently running a $250,000 deficit this year on an annual budget of about $4.45 million.
Aetna covers and receives funds from both Newark and unincorporated New Castle County, along with money from the state.
Newark already budgeted $185,058 in cash plus free utilities -- roughly $55,000 -- to the fire department, and Councilman Travis McDermott was one of the unanimous supporters.
"I think when we look at $100,000 for the service that is provided to the city, that's a drop in a bucket. There's a horrific feeling when you're sitting on scene waiting for an ambulance and they're all tied up," he said.
Councilwoman Dwendolyn Creecy said she can see where volunteer fire departments have seen some revenue sources dry up, especially in a weakening economy.
"People do not donate the way they used to to the fire department. Since the donations aren't coming in that's also an offset to what you don't have."
Aetna Fire Company has 22 full-time employees, with another 40 on part-time staff, in part due to a state-mandated two-minute response time, requiring firefighters and EMTs to be stationed close to, if not at, the stations as opposed to using sirens to call volunteers to the station from home.
City manager Tom Coleman said the city had the opportunity to use some surplus funds, which did come after announcing a 10% property tax and 8% utility fee hike.
"The reason why we proposed this was because Aetna was in pretty dire need of funding. We had what I'll call it a windfall in real estate transfer tax, nearly 3 1/2 times what we had budgeted," Coleman said.
Councilman Jason Lawhorn voted to support the grant, but said if Aetna comes back to the table with more requests, Newark could be interested in obtaining more of a say in Aetna's operations.
"If we're just throwing $100,000 every year and that's not enough, and you're going to end up failing anyway, then we're just throwing money away. I would like for us to find a way to have a better partnership so we can understand what you really need," Lawhorn said.
According to their website, as of September 6, Aetna had responded to 27 working alarms, 11 entrapments, 2,168 fire calls, and 6,526 EMS calls in 2022.