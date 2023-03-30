Newark City Council unanimously voted to support an upcoming bill that would authorize speed cameras in Delaware's work zones and residential areas.
State Rep. Ed Osienski (D-Newark/Brookside) introduced a bill Wednesday that would allow speed cameras to be placed in any DelDOT work zone, or in neighborhoods following a Department of Transportation study.
The bill comes on the heels of Delaware's first major speed camera pilot program during the recently completed I-95 "Restore the Corridor" project.
During that project that ran from January-November 2022, tickets were only issued for drivers who went 13 m.p.h. or higher over the posted 45 m.p.h. limit.
Tickets were $20 plus $1 for each m.p.h. over 45 (so if the driver was going 70, it would have been a $45 violation for $20+$25), plus a 50% surcharge, $10 for the Volunteer Ambulance Company Fund, and $15 for the Fund to Combat Violent Crimes.
8,765 tickets and 63,714 warnings were issued, with the fastest ticket being issued for a driver going 105 m.p.h., while a warning for a first-time offense was issued for someone going 110.
DelDOT said the program cost $722,811 to run, but $977,403.50 in fines were issued, including late fees as of November 2022.
$434,780 was raised either as profit, or money going to the ambulance and violent crime finds.
Under Osienski's bill, DelDOT could place a camera in a work zone as before, but a city, town, or county wishing to place a camera on a residential road will need to conduct a DelDOT study to show that at least 15% of drivers go 5 m.p.h. or more over the speed limit.
Newark City Councilwoman Corinth Ford those are actions she wants to stop.
"The major complaint I get from residents, and my own major complaint, is reckless driving on our roads, and the only way to really curb is is to have equipment that will automatically ticket reckless drivers."
Under the rules of the bill, any money above the cost of the cameras and their enforcement would go to the Office of Highway Safety for education, enforcement, engineering, and administration.
"Any excess goes into safety, it doesn't go into municipal coffers, so it's not an incentive for us to issue tickets, hopefully it will be an incentive for people to not get tickets," Newark Mayor Stu Markham said before offering a supportive vote for the bill.
Violations under HB94 would begin at 11 m.p.h. over the posted limit, 2 m.p.h. lower than the I-95 plan.
Similar to the I-95 pilot, tickets would be civil violations, and not be eligible for points on a drivers' record or used by insurance company to potentially raise rates.
There is no provision in place for how much a jurisdiction could charge for a speed camera violation, but they would not be able to tack on additional fees for programs besides the camera cost and excess to the Office of Highway Safety.
The bill would sunset five years after passage, and its journey will begin in the House Public Safety & Homeland Security Committee within the next 12 legislative days.