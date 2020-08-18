Newark City Council appears ready to introduce gathering limits, stricter than what the state has imposed, at its next scheduled meeting on August 25, 2020.
Council discussed a series of questions related to both the amount of people who would be allowed indoors and outdoors along with what a potential penalty structure might look like.
Councilman James Horning proposed 15 people for indoor gatherings, and 25 for outdoor gatherings, with other numbers thrown around in the general area.
Delaware's statewide limit for outdoor gatherings is currently 250 people, without approval from Division of Small Business; the limit on indoor gatherings stands at 50 people.
The group expressed concerns over organizations such as Newark American Little League, swim clubs, and Newark Country Club which break those numbers under routine operations, even as they follow state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions.
He recommended a no-fee permit system.
"I don't think we should charge a fee for this. We want people to fill out those forms and at least be aware of what we're looking for in terms of a larger gathering."
Fellow councilman Jay Bancroft said he likes the permits, but thinks a small stake should be put in place.
"A few bucks for a permit for large gatherings might be good. You force people to click through a bunch of information that you're not supposed to cough in each other's face, this is how to watch your hands. It's boring, but it's what they need if you're going to have a gathering."
As for penalties, Newark Police Chief Paul Tiernan countered some councilmen who suggested that it just be the property owner who gets fined if there is an over-sized gathering.
"If you do that, there's no deterrent effect for the other people who attend that. So they may say, 'well I'm going to go to a gathering or a party, and what do I care because it's not my house, I'm not going to get fined." If everybody knows what the rules are, what the ordinance is, and what the penalty is, they don't have an excuse."
When it comes to both the numbers, and the penalties, Tiernan said while they don't want to specifically suggest numbers, smaller is better.
"We're all in agreement at the police department that the smaller the number, or the amount of people for the maximum of gathering limit is less complicated and it's safer for the police officers to enforce."
Another suggestion to work around the student-centric nature of the restrictions was to define the gathering limits by property size, or exempt the people who actually live in the home. In a college town, Tiernan said that doesn't work.
"Drivers licenses that you really can't check because it's back to Connecticut, or New Jersey, or New York, or wherever they're from. Sometimes they'll all say they live in the same house, but then you see someone get out of the pool and walk two houses down and go inside there. It will be a challenge to enforce all of these, but we keep saying the smaller the numbers, the easier it will be to disperse."
Horning said he's heard from full-time Newark residents who are concerned they're paying for the actions of college students.
"Some do feel penalized that we're doing doing this because of the students, and they're concerned, but I think there's enough in the press that we need to be prepared that we're going to have positive cases."
It's unclear how many students may have returned to Newark, however, since the University of Delaware is all virtual for the fall semester.
The specific details of numbers and penalties are expected to be worked out this week ahead of its introduction next week. It's unclear whether it would be an emergency ordinance or work under the traditional structure.