Newark City Council voted unanimously to extend permissions for restaurants to maintain extra outdoor dining.
Council voted 7-0 to pass an emergency ordinance to allow restaurants to use patios and public parklets for extra dining space, if granted permission by the town manager and/or DelDOT.
Wednesday, the six members of council and Mayor Jerry Clifton received a letter from Tom Neuberger's law firm on behalf of 24 restaurants in the city, concerned the city would limit bar seating and indoor dining below the 60% allowed in Phase 2 of Governor Carney's Reopening Plan.
In the end, the vote stuck to just extending permission, with the debate mostly focusing on making sure restaurants were following rules on noise, social distancing, and alcohol.
Town Manager Tom Coleman was asked whether Newark was enforcing the social distancing rules after the typical 9 am.m. to 5 p.m. city hours.
"We have not gone out in the evening to check to see if they have moved stuff from where it was during the day."
Councilman Jason Lawhorn said Newark code officers can get some support from the Delaware Office of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
"ABC is also out, so there is some enforcement, and I believe the state has recently made a commitment to step up that enforcement."
The state is also doing compliance checks.
Restaurants throughout the country have struggled as governments have muffled their capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Delaware started with take-out only before allowing 30%, and then 60% capacity, if the social distancing rule can be maintained.
Newark has tried to help its businesses with the extension of outdoor dining, and a series of Alfresco events. The next one is slated for August 12.