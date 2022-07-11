Newark City Council could not come to an agreement on how, or if, they wanted to permanently set regulations in case another surge of COVID hospitalizations strikes Delaware.
The Council split 3-3 on an ordinance that would have limited indoor gatherings to 10 people, and outdoor gatherings to 20, if Delaware's COVID hospitalization count climbed above 400.
City Manager Tom Coleman told council why the 400 hospitalization threshold was chosen.
"It was around when the messaging started to get pretty dire from the governor's office. It's around when they started talking about curtailing non-essential surgeries and those sorts of things."
The potential restriction trigger has only hit during two periods of the pandemic: December 22, 2020-February 4, 2021 and January 1-February 15, 2022.
Councilman Travis McDermott said Newark cannot act alone on gathering limits.
"It's really going to do no good. What does the city hope to accomplish if everybody else in the state has no restrictions? If everyone else in the county has no restrictions, but the City of Newark decides they're going to throw some restrictions, we're going to make it happen."
The gathering limit guidelines also drew the ire of the University of Delaware's Student Government Association, represented by Senator Mary Ladely.
"Beginning with gathering limits does not stop the spread of COVID, it just prevents students from returning to a state of normalcy."
City Solicitor Paul Bilodeau said the action would have been to at least put a guideline in the books for Newark, but did say council would have the ability to issue emergency actions if another emergency was declared, just like in March 2020.
"This is really a worst-case scenario so that we have something in place in case something gets really bad."
Newark Mayor Stu Markham joined Councilmembers Corinth Ford and Jay Bancroft in voting to put the restrictions in place, while Councilmembers John Suchanec, Dwendolyn Creecy, and McDermott voted against.
During the vote, Creecy out of order attempted to call for the measure to be tabled for further discussion and research, but instead the vote failed after not reaching the required 4-2 majority.