Newark City Council opened their Monday meeting by voting against introducing emergency ordinances on limiting bar seating and further limiting gatherings in the city.
Councilman James Horning said he would support a motion to restrict gatherings to 10 people indoors, and 30 people outdoors, in the city. He did see at least one reason the rule could have negative side effects.
"It drives everybody indoors and to basements, where it's less visible to law enforcement."
Mayor Jerry Clifton spoke about trying to make sure bars would enforce a rule not along co-mingling of groups at bars, even when they are properly social distanced at first.
"And not allow people to come in and say 'it's okay, I know them and all.' That's not the intent of the governor's orders. I've got to say I'm disappointed that I've had conversations with the restaurant owners, I thought it was agreeable, I guess I'm wrong."
Clifton and city council have faced scrutiny and even a threat of a lawsuit from two dozen city restaurants if city rules become stricter than the state's.
There was a 90-minute executive session at the beginning of Monday's meeting before the two emergency ordinances were voted down, it's not clear if there's a connection between the two points, but Clifton sounded frustrated in a later comment period.
"I probably wasted my time trying to get something that was going to protect Newark. I'm here to tell you that if something happens, once that horse is out of the barn, there's no putting it back. You just can't say 'okay, we'll do that now,' because the chain of events in the infection will be occurring."
Marc Ashby, owner of the Deer Park on Main Street questioned the need for tighter regulations than what Governor Carney has issued under Phase 2 of the reopening plan.
"The thought of a shoulder-to-shoulder bar is not something that can happen under those guidelines."
Among the statewide rules for taverns and restaurants are a 60% cap on the fire capacity limit. Tables and booths must be spaced at least six feet apart, and guests must be seated at all times, even if at the bar.
He added that the Deer Park and his colleagues in town have spent "countless hours and money" trying to follow the rules.
"We all take this issue very seriously, this is the health of our staff, our customers, and our community."
It's unclear whether Horning will go forward with his gathering limits proposal at next week's meeting.