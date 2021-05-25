Just one month into his second term, Newark City Councilman James Horning has resigned effective immediately.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Horning, who served as deputy mayor and represents District 1, cited "unexpected personal challenges that he needs to deal with" as the sole reason for his resignation.
"I will always reflect proudly on the teamwork and dedication of staff and employees that moved our city forward the past couple of years. I am forever grateful to my neighbors in District 1 and throughout our wonderful city that entrusted and supported me with the great honors and privileges of Councilman and Deputy Mayor. I thank all of you that engaged with critical feedback to get us to a better place. Indeed, in Newark there is and always should be a place for everyone where everyone has a voice. I am committed to helping my successor serve our neighbors well," he said in the post.
Horning told WDEL he did not wish to comment beyond the post.
He beat out four-term incumbent Mark Morehead for his seat in 2019.
Newark City Council has called a special meeting for June 1, 2021, when they'll set a date for a special election to fill Horning's seat. His term expires in April of 2023.