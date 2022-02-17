Newark City Council has seen their meetings increase over the past two decades, and now they are considering boosting their salaries to match.
City Councilman Jason Lawhorn opened up discussion Monday about creating the first pay raise for Newark's mayor and council since 2004, especially in light of April's non-elections for three council spots and mayor.
"Having four uncontested elections, including the position of mayor, it really underscores the need to revisit the topic and discuss opportunities to encourage others in our community to take a more active role in civic engagement."
Each current Newark City Council member receives $7,000 annually, with Mayor Jerry Clifton earning a $8,400 stipend each year.
"When I say $8,400, I've had people say 'you mean $84,000 right?', Clifton said during the meeting. "People are amazed, as I'm sure as everyone that's ever served on council has found out from the community."
The last increase in 2004 bumped council members from $3,000 up to the $7,000 level, but that was well before Newark went to their current system of holding a meeting during four Mondays each month.
"I do not think council should be paid a full-time wage, or anything near it, but I do feel we should be more appropriately compensated for the time and effort we put into this job," Lawhorn said.
Not everyone was in favor. Recently appointed Councilwoman Corinth Ford said if there are to be pay increases in Newark, it shouldn't start with them.
"City Council has turned down pay increases for city employees in the past, so it's hard for me to think about us voting ourselves a raise when we have not been willing to give a raise to people who are working full time for the city."
Lawhorn offered two proposals, one which would just be the straight rate of 48% inflation since 2004, or one that also included a 50% correction.
The inflation-only would bump council from $7,000 to approximately $10,600, while the correction would send it close to $15,600.
The mayor's salary would go from $8,400 to either $12,500 or $18,700.
Councilwoman Travis McDermott said he's often fighting with whether servicing on council is worth it to him, in the financial sense of the term.
"It's a constant evaluation of the opportunity cost with your family, with your own finances, could I be spending my time doing something else, making more money, better investments, those types of things."
Councilwoman John Suchanec said he would like to explore ways that he could either decline his salary, or make it easier, or tax-friendly, to donate his salary to charitable causes he supports.
Delaware code requires a buffer before an election for any pay increases for councils, which has already passed for April, so any vote would affect elections in the future.
Lawhorn's proposal will be worked on by Newark staff for future discussion.