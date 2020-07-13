The city of Newark may be moving backwards in terms of the reopening process.
An emergency ordinance on the agenda for council's Monday night meeting, if passed, would limit social gatherings at private residents to 10 persons or less. Violators would face a fine of $200 for the first offense and $400 for any second or subsequent offenses, according to Newark City Code.
Newark police would be required to disperse groups of 10 or more persons who are congregating on sidewalks and streets.
Bar service would also be halted--like has been done at the Delaware beaches where a coronavirus outbreak was identified. All restaurants and bar patrons would be required to sit at physically distance tables.
Both moves comes as Newark prepares for an influx of people with the return of University of Delaware students to campus next month.
At the same time, a conflicting item on the agenda involves council examining whether more outdoor dining events for Main Street should be permitted, after the city hosted a ribbon cutting and block party last month.
Monday night's meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.
Here's the full Emergency Ordinance: