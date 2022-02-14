Dining on the middle of Main Street in Newark proved popular during the pandemic, but Newark City Council is contemplating how the events should look going forward.
Newark held its first "al fresco" dining event on June 25, 2020 as a way to work around pandemic-related indoor dining limits for restaurants by allowing tables on the sidewalks and street in front of their establishments.
The popularity blossomed, and even as those gathering limits were curtailed, Newark resumed the bi-weekly Wednesday events in March 2021, often shutting down Main Street for 5-6 hours.
While it's still winter, last Saturday was a reminder warm weather will come, and City Manager Tom Coleman told council about a survey issued to Main Street businesses on how they'd like to see the al fresco nights proceed.
"There seems to be some general consensus around taking a break in the middle of the summer when it's the hottest, so the second half of June, July, and August."
Councilwoman Corinth Ford said she was against the summer moratorium, pointing out its the time of year when there is less student traffic in the college town.
"I'd like to work with the restaurant owners to do more PR for al fresco night so they can attract more patrons. I am against suspending al fresco night, particularly in the summertime during the best time of year for the residents to enjoy the city they support with their taxes."
Councilman John Suchanec said he's heard from his district that less could be more.
"They love the idea of these al frescos, but they believe there are too many of them. Main Street doesn't need to be shut down."
Mayor Jerry Clifton, who will leave his office in April, took a similar stance to Ford, but said the restaurant owners' opinion should carry the most weight.
"I'm a little brokenhearted over this because I love hot weather, I love being outside in hot weather, and hopefully we can get a few more thrown in there. But if the restaurants are maintaining it's not of value to them, I won't dispute that."
Newark City Council has not set a timetable for when they would decide when the 2022 version would begin.