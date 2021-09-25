sharonhughes.jpg

Newark City Councilwoman Sharon Hughes

(Photo courtesy City of Newark)

Newark City Councilwoman Sharon Hughes passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning.

Saying he was "shocked" by the news, Mayor Jerry Clifton called Hughes, who'd been hospitalized at Christiana since Thursday, a "warrior" for her District 2 constituents, but a humble one.

"She didn't post things on Facebook (as if to say) 'I did this or that,' but the fact is that she did so much for District 2 that people may not ever recognize, because she didn't wear it on her sleeve," said Clifton.

Clifton added Hughes, whom he called a "family person," was popular with her colleagues.

"Everyone on Council, and City employees and staff, really liked Sharon, and she was easy to work with--replacing her is going to be a tough one," said Clifton.

The cause of Hughes' death isn't known at this point.

The 2-term Councilwoman was 68 years old.

