Newark City Councilwoman Sharon Hughes passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning.
Saying he was "shocked" by the news, Mayor Jerry Clifton called Hughes, who'd been hospitalized at Christiana since Thursday, a "warrior" for her District 2 constituents, but a humble one.
"She didn't post things on Facebook (as if to say) 'I did this or that,' but the fact is that she did so much for District 2 that people may not ever recognize, because she didn't wear it on her sleeve," said Clifton.
Clifton added Hughes, whom he called a "family person," was popular with her colleagues.
"Everyone on Council, and City employees and staff, really liked Sharon, and she was easy to work with--replacing her is going to be a tough one," said Clifton.
The cause of Hughes' death isn't known at this point.
The 2-term Councilwoman was 68 years old.