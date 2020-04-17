Meghan Daly lives in Newark, and before novel coronavirus COVID-19 struck, she was finding some success running her Meaghan Paige clothing line, which was featured in a major fashion publication. But for now, all that's on pause.

But when everyone was forced into their homes, she found herself facing isolation with an abundance of fabric, and a community in need.

"I started designing while I was in college. I studied Communications, Arts and Sciences at Penn State," she said. "During that time I had a great aunt of mine pass away my junior year, and she had sewn, and I didn't know that. So I took some of her supplies--I knew how to sew since I was nine--and I just started sewing again...I'm still designing, I'm still selling. And with my masks,, that was something that I decided to do because I saw there was a really big need in our community and I had people asking me, 'Hey, you know, you can sew. Are you going to make masks?' And I thought, 'Oh my gosh, yeah, let me do that!' So I just sort of started to make these masks and there's been a really big need for them and I wanted to just really help my community, so that's why I decided to make them."

Daly has experience all over the place. She's constantly sketching and initially thought she'd be an illustrator before moving to designing and landing an internship in New York, which led to her designs being featured in a show and, eventually, a highlighting in Vogue Magazine. She;s also worked in communications, handling that for her father's business and currently working under the employ of the Delaware Business Times.

While stuck at home on furlough and resolving to contribute to the needs of her community, Daly said she realized she could also have some fun and brighten people's days.

"I first saw Christian Siriano on Instagram make, just, thousands of masks already, and they were all different colors," she said. "I saw that and thought, 'I should be making something like that, too.' And I really wanted to make something colorful because, in the beginning, I had a lot of fabric that I've had since designing and I thought, 'Well, let me put this to use. It's just sitting here. I want to help them.' So I started using that material first and then, as orders kept coming in, I had to actually stop the orders and then try to find more fabric. While I was finding fabric, I wanted to bring a little bit of fun and happiness to people. These masks, they're not going to go away anytime soon. So I thought, if I can create something fun for people to wear sort of like a fashion statement, it would be a good idea. So I think [I was] finding the inspiration from other designers and then also using my own creativity and wonder. The doughnut print is really fun, I have a lot of people asking for that. So, I've had to order more of it, but a lot of the stores are taking a while to get orders from them because of the current situation. I've just been ordering as much fabric as I can find with these fun colors and, you know, trying to bring some happiness to people during this time."

She's using what she had on hand and ordering more, and initially, it was all out-of-pocket costs. Eventually, as word spread for her efforts, Daly said she started to see some donations come in to help cover costs--a positive, since she's covering the costs herself.

"The fabric that I had used originally, yes, that's my own," she said. "The fabric I have now is actually the fabric that I've been able to buy with donations from all over the country, big and small, people just saying thanks for helping out and here's some money to help with buying fabric. so honestly all the fabric that I've bought since I've started, I've been able to buy from the donations...Right now, I'm 'selling' them for free. Shipping is not free, though, so you have to pay for shipping. It's $8 right now for priority, so they'll get it within two or three days. But donations is where I'm taking the money to to buy my supplies because it's starting to get, I would say, a little expensive because I need fabric, I need thread."

Having only been at it for two weeks, Daly said she's churned out several hundred masks to donate already.

"I've donated easily over 300 just in, like, two weeks, and it's just me making them," she said. "In a day, I could probably turn around 50 to 60. If the fabrics already cut. Sometimes I'll take a whole day to just cut a bunch of fabric. Next day, I'll sew the pattern together. Then maybe next day I take it and put the elastic on the ends. And then the next day, go to the post office and I just try to sort of throw all of these packages into the blue mailbox outside of the post office. It takes a while, but I can get a lot done in a day I'm a pretty quick worker."

She's also getting creative as she bumps up against supply limitations.

"The elastic took two weeks to get here," she said. "I ordered it from California, it was the only thing I could find. And in the meantime, I've been buying hair bands to take the place of elastic right now because it took so long to get here. So, sort of improvising. "

Those seeking a face mask or looking to donate to Daly's cause, be it fabric or financially, should visit MeaghanPaige.com