Newark City Council won't be rolling back some coronavirus restrictions--at least not right now.
Council voted 5-2 at its meeting Monday, July 13, 2020 not to debate its emergency ordinance that would have restricted bar service and reduced private gatherings to 10 persons or less. Violators, who hosted larger gatherings, would have faced a fine of $200 for the first offense and $400 for any second or subsequent offenses, according to Newark City Code, under the ordinance.
The business community expressed concern about the timing of the ordinance and the short notice, The Newark Post reported.
Mayor Jerry Clifton said a conversation with businesses needs to happen before any updated coronavirus restrictions are implemented.