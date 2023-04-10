Newark Police said an investigation earlier this month into drug sales at the Liberty Square Apartments has resulted in the arrest of 31-year old Stephan Black of Newark.
Police said they executed a search warrant on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Black's apartment and inside allegedly found 9 guns, 50 pounds of marijuana, 2.4 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 2 pounds of THC wax, 250 grams of THC edibles and cartridges, and a digital scale with packaging material.
Black faces the following charges:
- possession of a firearm by a person prohibited (9 counts)
- manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier 3 quantity (2 counts)
- possession of a controlled substance in a tier 2 quantity (2 counts)
- possession of drug paraphernalia not related to personal use
Black is being held on $126,000 secured bail.