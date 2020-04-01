The owner of a Newark eatery is helping to bridge the gap between health care workers and people stuck at home looking for ways to help during the coronavirus crisis.
Sasha Aber of Home Grown Cafe on Main Street has launched an Adopt-a-Unit program to provide meals for workers at the Christiana Care hospitals.
"People that are homebound right now that are protecting themselves but also feeling helpless, what can they do to help, they can purchase meals for people that are on the front lines," said Aber.
Home Grown launched the program on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 and already surpassed their original goal.
"We're going to be bringing 255 meals next week going to three different locations at Christiana Care and then continuing on from there," said Aber.
According to the Cafe's Facebook page meals will be provided Monday to Christiana's NICU, 4E, and 7E units; Wilmington's WICU, WHED, and 7 South units on Wednesday; and, Middletown's MED on Friday.
"When we bring food to the different units we're telling them we care, we're showing them support and we're providing a healthy meal for everybody," said Aber.
Aber, who had to lay off dozens of hourly staff, told WDEL's Peter McArthur the cafe marked it's 20th anniversary in March but will hold off on any celebrations until the COVID-19 crisis has cleared.