Newark Parks and Recreation Director Joseph Spadafino said the city looks to build on a need that was exposed during the reaction to COVID-19 last school year.
"Providing internet capabilities in the more popular parks such as Handloff, Fairfield, Dickey, and George Wilson Center, this will further update our park amenities. This would also assist families that do not have internet service, this was a valuable resource that became apparent during the virtual learning.
WiFi hot spots cropped up during the early days of the COVID pandemic, with New Castle County offering them at many of their libraries, a service that continues, including at the Newark Free Library.
The county hot spots are primarily focused on libraries, with PAL centers also involved, but there is also one at Glasgow Park.
Spadafino said if Newark can make it work, it would be a major positive.
"We think that would be a nice addition to our park system. It might get them outside a little bit more to utilize internet service throughout our park system, but I will have to defer to our IT department on what exactly the infrastructure that would be needed to make it happen."
Newark has allocated $53,317 into their 2023 budget for the WiFi, which they believe will last for five years.
Also Monday, a presentation was made on the improvements being made to Old Paper Mill Park, located across the street from the Newark Reservoir.
The $1.6 million project is tentatively expected to begin construction early this winter, with completion by Fall 2023. Newark wants the money to come from American Rescue Plan.
The current design calls for 110 parking spaces, to build upon the often overflowing lot across the street at the reservoir, what Newark referred to as the busiest trail in the state. Preston's Playground is also located on the site.
Old Paper Mill Park would include a youth basketball court, climbing structure, soccer field, and an area that would either feature volleyball courts or overflow parking.