A woman and two boys were being treated following a kitchen fire that spread through a Newark townhouse Friday morning.
According to the Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company, its members responded to a blaze on Madison Drive in College Park Townhouses at 7:06 a.m. Occupants of the townhouse tried to put out the fire using an extinguisher.
A 39-year-old woman was hospitalized for injuries to her hand. The boys, who are eight and seven years old, were being evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.
The fire apparently started on a stove top and spread to kitchen cabinets and walls, and smoke spread through the unit.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.