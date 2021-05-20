A Newark group home caregiver is in stable condition after Newark Police said she was assaulted by one of their clients.
Police said they responded to the 200 block of Vassar Drive in Newark at 8:42 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021 on the report of an assault.
Inside the house, which is used as a group home, police said they found a caregiver had been assaulted.
She was transported by helicopter to a local hospital.
The client was also sent to a hospital for a medical evaluation. Police did not say whether that person would be charged.
Police said no weapons were involved in the assault.