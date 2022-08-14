The Newark History Museum is reopening Sunday after being closed most of the summer due to a lack of air conditioning.
The City of Newark, which owns the museum, completed installation of a new HVAC system, the Newark Historical Society announced Saturday.
The previous system failed in June.
The museum will be open every Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. through November 20th, and admission is free, but donations are accepted.
If you go to the museum inside the old Newark Train Station at 429 South College Avenue, under the South College Avenue Bridge, you can check out several new exhibits, including seats and marquee letters from the State Theater, and Treasures From Private Collections, consisting of items on loan from Newark residents.