A fire at a Newark hotel has been ruled a case of arson.
The blaze was reported just after midnight Saturday at the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue, Delaware state Fire Marshal's investigators said.
Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder personnel, along with crews from neighboring companies, responded.
The building's sprinkler system doused the flames, the alarm system activated, and hotel guests got out safely.
Investigators determined the fire was deliberately set, and they're urging anyone who knows anything about the incident to call the state Fire Marshal's Office's New Castle Division at (302) 323.5375 or email: fire.marshal@delaware.gov also callers may call Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP.3333.
Information offered to investigators will remain confidential.