Newark Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place early Thursday morning at the Fairfield Apartments.
Police said a man was approached by another man with a handgun outside his apartment on the 400 block of Stamford Lane just after 1 a.m. on September 8, 2022.
The victim gave the suspect property, before the suspect fled without injuring anyone.
The suspect is 5'6", 100-120 pounds and about 20 years of age with a beard. It's believed he fled in an older model maroon Sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Newark Police.