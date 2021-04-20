A 16-year-old juvenile from Newark was charged with hiding in the backseat of an unlocked vehicle in a Wawa parking lot Sunday afternoon and then carjacking the suspect at gunpoint upon his return, Delaware State Police announced Tuesday.
According to authorities, the suspect, unidentified because of her age, hid inside the backseat of a black 2018 Volkswagen Jetta parked at 1750 Capitol Trail on April 18, 2021, around 4:55 p.m. while the 22-year-old man entered the store, then pulled a gun on him when he returned. After having the victim drive to the area of Route 2 and Creekside Drive, the suspect ordered the victim out and took his car, police said.
On Monday, April 19, 2021, the victim returned to the Wawa around 3:05 p.m. and spotted the suspect there, police said. He contact authorities, who said they responded to the location, took the suspect into custody, and located the victim's car key and credit card in her possession.
The vehicle was later recovered from the suspect's residence, police said.
The suspect was charged with the felonies first-degree robbery, wearing a disguise during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited juvenile, and second-degree kidnapping. She was committed to the New Castle County Detention Center in lieu of $77,000 secured bond.