Gathering restrictions in the City of Newark tied to COVID-19 have been lifted.
The city's 10-person limit indoors and 20-person limit outdoors were stricter than the state's coronavirus restrictions.
At a meeting Monday night, several on council expressed support for the ordinance, as written, which would have lifted restrictions on June 1, 2021. City manager Tom Coleman said he had supported lifting restrictions earlier until an incident Friday night.
"There was a party on Choate Street that spilled over onto Main Street that got a little out-of-hand. When our police came to break it up, it was not a good situation...throwing bottles at police officers, saying 'you can't tell us what to do, etc."
He recommended sticking to the June 1st timeline.
But Councilman Travis McDermott, who represents District 6, reminded councilmembers of the intent of the ordinance.
"This ordinance is not an anti-party ordinance; this is not an anti-college party ordinance; this ordinance was enacted to combat a pandemic," he said. "It leaves me slightly concerned that this has morphed into a 'well we don't want the kids to party,' that's what I heard everybody say in their comments. Maybe, I misinterpreted it, but that was the vibe that I was getting. But we have laws and ordinances in place to deal with large parties--that's nothing new for the City of Newark or for the police department, but the intent of this ordinance was to stop the spread of the coronavirus, so if that was the intent then it would be my suggestion that this ordinance become effective immediately."
Newark, at one point, had hundreds of new COVID cases daily, with an outbreak centered at the University of Delaware. Now, COVID-19 cases up and down the state, including in Newark, have dropped dramatically. That led to Gov. John Carney adopting CDC guidance and lifting the state's indoor mask mandate and social distancing guidelines on May 21, 2021.
McDermott, then, moved to lift restrictions immediately.
"This ordinance was based on metrics that were being given to us by the state. If those metrics have changed, then our opinion of the ordinance should change as well," he said. "That information has changed, but it sounds like people's opinions haven't changed with that information, and that's kind of hypocritical."
The amendment to lift restrictions immediately, instead of on June 1, passed in a vote 4-3, with Councilman Horning, who resigned the next day, and Councilwomen Creecy and Hughes also voting "no."
Any gathering of more than 150 persons does require a permit in the City of Newark.