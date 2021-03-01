Newark City Council spent time at Monday's meeting discussing ways they can better enforce the city's nuisance property ordinance.
The Council heard from Ryan Straub from the Code Enforcement Division, who told them the top four issues they see are litter, high grass, unregistered/abandoned vehicles, and indoor furniture being used outside.
"We have seen an increase in furniture being placed outside, even to the point where the plywood tables that are used for beer pong are being kept on front lawns. I know that's pretty unsightly to the residents of Newark."
Straub said when it comes to the lawns, often times it comes down to many Delaware renters being students, who don't always have summer semester on their calendars.
"Most of the tenants that rent in Newark, a lot of them aren't here in the summer. They forget they've been tasked with maintaining the property. So we have a lot of complaints about high grass and unkempt lawns."
Straub said the current fine structure just doesn't seem to be working in all cases.
"Unfortunately, we keep citing $100 citations after $100 citations, and I don't know if they're making more money at the parties, or they're just wealthy, but sometimes it just doesn't seem to affect them."
Councilman Chris Hamilton suggested City Manager Tom Coleman and City Solicitor look into the issue.
"This is not just about landlords in our city. We have areas of our city that are under attack, and I don't use that lightly, it seems that some areas of the city get taken over by people who don't care for their properties."
Hamilton said he does think some owners are trying to use nuisance properties for their own long-term gain.
"Oddly enough, you see some developers come to us and say 'boy, this property is an eyesore, wouldn't it be nice if we knocked it down and put something bigger and better there?' The irony of that is, in some of those cases, it was the actual property owners who didn't put anything into those properties and let the properties go down, wrecking the neighborhood, and all of the sudden it's 'hey, look at this eyesore I've maintained -- or not maintained -- and now I want to build something else."
Mayor Jerry Clifton joined in a discussion that included going back to working with the University of Delaware on a potential app students and renters could have access to to help point out the rules, and also help future renters find a quality match.
"A list of the rental properties that the city has had full access to and has inspected, and has met the requirements of our code."
No decisions were made by the council, who will get further input from Coleman at a unspecified date.