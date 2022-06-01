A Newark City Councilman is proposing raising fines after a recent series of damage to various city parks.
Councilman John Suchanec said he recently received a note from the city's Parks and Recreation Department and feels it's time to take action.
"The message was basically the increase vandalism is really costing the city thousands of dollars in repairs, and not only that, it's diverting employee time away from their routine duties."
According to City Manager Tom Coleman, some of that damage over the past few weeks includes 12 trees on Main Street, the Marrows Road bridge receiving graffiti 5 times, damage to the Handloff Skate Park, the removal of the new Kells Park sign 48 hours after it was installed, and stone wall, light pole, and playground damage at the new Hillside Park.
Suchanec's proposal would be to double the city's criminal mischief fine of $75, plus add in community service connected to the restitution of the damage.
It's an idea supposed by most members of the council, including Councilwoman Corinth Ford.
"My opinion is if they are caught, people who write graffiti on the wall should have to clean it up."
Councilman Jason Lawhorn said the emphasis should be more on the community service, although upping the fines to make up for the damage amounts would be fair.
"I don't think it's going to change behavior. We live in a college town, and college kids are going to create messes, and that's never going to change. But if we can take those who are the worst offenders we can catch and have them clean up the mess, I think that's a great idea."
Councilman Travis McDermott said he'd like to see more data on how many people the city is actually able to track down.
"I agree with increasing the fines for criminal mischief and vandalism in our parks, but it's really going to equate to how many people are we really arresting to see if it will have an effect or not. If we're not arresting anybody for those acts, you can make the fines $1 million and it won't matter."
To that point, Mayor Stu Markham said the city should consider upgrading the security camera system in its parks, especially if they come up short during damage investigations.
"I support the vandalism increases and fines for that, but if our cameras aren't providing us with a good enough picture, I think we should look at better cameras, because they need to be a deterrent, and they need to be useable, and if they're not, they're not worth a lot."
In addition to the $75 criminal mischief fee fine, Newark's current fines for graffiti range from $500-1000. Coleman estimated it cost the city about $250 each time they've had to repaint the Marrows Road Bridge recently, and the Kells Park sign will cost upwards of $2,000 to replace.
Coleman is expected to report back to City Council with proposed changes to the fine structure at a future meeting.