A 32-year-old Newark man has been charged with defacing public property beginning in March 2020 under the graffiti tags "Gusko" and "Kazeu," Wilmington Police said Thursday.
According to authorities, Alexander Blanco tagged locations in the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, the 1600 block of Lancaster Avenue, the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and North Union Street, and the area of 14th and North Scott streets.
Blanco turned himself in at Wilmington Police headquarters on September 2, 2020, and was charged with four counts graffiti to real or personal property with damage greater than $1,500, nine counts graffiti to real or personal property with damage under $1,500, and eight counts third-degree criminal trespass. He was released after posting $9,300 secured bond.
Anyone with additional information about this active, ongoing investigation is urged to contact Wilmington Police Ofc. Christopher White at 302.576.3681 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.