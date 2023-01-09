Delaware State Police have charged a Newark man with terroristic threatening and aggravated menacing following an incident Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Furniture Barn on Route 13 in New Castle.
Troopers said Ryan Book, 28, began arguing with a 50-year-old male co-worker, and another employee, a 24-year-old man, attempted to intervene.
Police said Book went out to his pick up truck and got a gun, and then allegedly threatened the two workers with it.
After fleeing, Book was arrested without incident along Route 72.
He faces the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony) – 2 counts
- Terroristic Threatening
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Marijuana
He was released after posting $41,600 secured bond.