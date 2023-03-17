New Castle County Police said 42-year old Michael Dutton of Newark was arrested in connection with a hit and run accident on March 2, 2023, at the St. Andrews Addition Townhouses in Bear.
Police allege Dutton was behind the wheel of the car which hit an 8-year old boy at the intersection of Cardiff Way and Hazeltine Lane and then fled.
The child was transported to Christiana Hospital and then transferred to Nemours Children's Hospital to be treated. He has since been released.
Crash investigators were initially able to identify the striking vehicle as a black 2014 Infiniti Q60. They were then able to locate and recover the vehicle, and determined Dutton was behind the wheel.
He's being held at Howard Young prison on $3,000 secured bail on the following charges:
- Vehicular assault in the second degree
- Hindering prosecution
- Operation of a vehicle causing serious physical injury to a vulnerable user
- Leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury
- Driving while suspended or revoked
- Failure to report a collision resulting in injury or death
- Removal of a vehicle from the scene of a collision