A 26-year old Newark man was arrested on drug and assault charges after trying to flee from Newark Police just after midnight Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
An officer attempted to stop a car driven by Javon Harding for driving without its headlights along Casho Mill Road and Thorn Lane.
According to police, Harding failed to stop and drove out on Elkton Road then O'Daniel Drive where he bailed out on foot.
The officer caught up to Harding and brought him to the ground, but the suspect allegedly resisted and the officer was cut on the hand.
Harding was eventually handcuffed and charged with the following:
- Assault Second Degree on a Law Enforcement Officer
- Possession With Intent to Deliver Heroin
- Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine
- Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000
- Traffic violations
Harding was released on unsecured bail in connection with this incident, but was taken to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on an unrelated warrant.