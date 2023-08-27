A Newark man is facing drug charges after state troopers pulled him over for having an expired license plate.
That's partly because 53-year-old Anthony Whalen had a slew of drugs on his car's passenger seat when troopers pulled him over Friday afternoon, Delaware State Police said.
The cops searched Whalen and allegedly found even more drugs--among them were ecstasy pills, hallucinogenic mushrooms, pot, naloxone, meth, THC edibles and vaporizers, and some prescription pills.
Whalen was charged with offenses including several counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
He was released on bail.