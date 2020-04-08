A 31-year old Newark man is out of jail on $7,500 unsecured bond after being arrested early Tuesday morning, April 7, 2020 on gun charges.
Delaware State Police say a trooper was investigating a vehicle with Pennsylvania tags that was parked at the Possum Park Mall in Newark around 1:45 a.m.
Sean Biddison allegedly did not have identification and when a female in the vehicle opened the glove compartment the trooper saw a handgun inside.
Both people were arrested but only Biddison was charged.
Police say the gun was a 40-caliber Smith and Wesson and they also recovered thirteen rounds of hollow point ammunition.
Biddison was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a person prohibited and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.