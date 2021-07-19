A 21-year-old Newark man was charged with accidentally shooting his friend while playing with a gun inside a residence, city authorities announced Monday.
According to Newark Police, Nih'ki Price was playing with a gun in a residence in the 100 block of Madison Drive when he shot the victim once in the leg.
Police said Price initially gave a false statement to authorities regarding the circumstances of the shooting.
On July 16, 2021, Price was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and providing a false statement to law enforcement. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu $122,000 cash bond.