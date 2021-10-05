A 45-year-old Newark man was charged with entering a female acquaintance's home through an unlocked door and physically assaulting her while robbing the residence, authorities said Tuesday.
According to Newark Police, Peter Schiavo entered the woman's residence in the 300 block of Lynley Lane around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, and pulled the victim out of a chair, holding her in a chokehold.
The victim followed the suspect as he fled to his vehicle with her property, and dragged the woman a short distance before she let go of the vehicle, police said. The victim was uninjured.
Schiavo was located at a city residence, arrested, and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, strangulation, second-degree reckless endangering, offensive touching, and criminal mischief. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $43,100 cash bond.