A 21-year-old Newark man was charged in connection to a February Middletown shooting, authorities announced Thursday.
According to Middletown Police, James Ashley fired a gun in the area of Naughty Lane and Vincent Circle around 9:40 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021.
After being identified as a suspect, with the assistance of New Castle County SWAT, Middletown Police executed a search warrant on March 4 at Ashley's residence in the unit block of Archer Circle, where he was taken into custody.
Police said they found two firearms, ammunition, and marijuana inside the home.
He was charged with two counts first-degree reckless endangering, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, second-degree conspiracy, and criminal mischief for the initial incident, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, two counts possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, and possession of ammunition by a person prohibited for the items located during his arrest. Ashley was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $95,000 cash bond.