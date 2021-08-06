A 57-year-old Newark man is facing felony hate crime charges after Delaware State Police said he accosted a couple while they were in their yard, yelling racial slurs at them--his second such incident in as many days, authorities said.
According to authorities, Gary Sweetman began yelling slurs and obscenities at a man and woman in the 800 block of New London Road around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021. He had been involved in a similar altercation the day prior, authorities said.
Sweetman was charged with two counts felony hate crime and two counts harassment. He was released on $3,000 unsecured bond.