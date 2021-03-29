A 23-year-old Newark man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to an October 2020 shooting death.
According to Delaware State Police, Troy E. Waller Jr. shot and killed Daniel Haye, 24, of Newark, in the parking lot of the Wawa at 1100 Pulaski Highway on October 21, 2020.
Waller was indicted on March 22, 2021, by a New Castle County Grand Jury. He was already incarcerated at Howard R Young Correctional Institution on weapons charged related to the same incident.
He was newly charged with four felonies: first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. Arraignment on the charges is pending.
An investigation into Haye's murder is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police Det. Daniel Grassi at 302.365.8441 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.