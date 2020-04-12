A Newark man is charged with stealing a woman's purse while the victim sat in her car in a convenience store parking lot.
20-year-old Knowledge Thomas walked up to the victim's car in a Royal Farms parking lot on Route 40 Friday afternoon and tried to get her to roll her window down, Delaware State Police said.
When she didn't roll the window down, Thomas walked around to the passenger door and went for the purse.
A struggle ensued, and Thomas ended up with the handbag, while the victim was slightly hurt.
Saturday, a trooper spotted Thomas walking out of Sparrow Run, and after a foot chase, Thomas was arrested and charged with robbery and resisting arrest.
He's out on bail.