A 39-year-old Newark man has been charged with stealing trailers and construction equipment on a number of occasions following a month-long investigation, Delaware State Police announced Tuesday.
According to authorities, Donald A. Smith stole a 2014 John Deere mini excavator from a Hockessin storage yard on May 10, 2021, along Lancaster Pike. It was later recovered from a residence along Peterkins Road in Georgetown and returned to the owner.
On May 12, Smith allegedly stole a 2016 Nitro LXR Forrest River travel trailer from Hitch RV at 2152 Bay Road. It was recovered from a property in South Chester County on May 15, and returned to the company.
On May 29, a 2021 Forrest River Rogue trailer was stolen from Delmarva RV at 802 Milford Harrington Highway in Milford. Police said Smith was caught on camera loading the trailer into a U-Haul box truck. The stolen trailer was recovered and returned.
Smith was located on June 14 and arrested while in possession of a stolen U-Haul dolly from Rt. 24 Self Storage at 28433 John J. Williams in Millsboro. The U-Haul vehicle itself was located in the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts at 2480 DuPont Parkway in Middletown and returned to the business.
Smith was charged with the felonies four counts theft over $1,500 and a count of misapplication of property of $1,500, and the lesser crimes of two counts third-degree criminal trespass, two counts theft under $1,500, and criminal mischief. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $6,003 secured bond.