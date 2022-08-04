A Newark man was arrested Wednesday after police said he brandished a machete and threatened a man at a Prices Corner-area park and ride.
Delaware State Police said Mikel Paoletti was at the park and ride on Centerville Road on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, eventually having a verbal argument with a 62-year-old man.
Police said Paoletti revealed a machete, making a threat to kill the alleged victim.
The man fled the scene while calling police.
Police said they found Paoletti, and arrested him while finding two machetes, a large knife, and about 1.7 grams of marijuana.
Paoletti was charged with
- Felony Aggravated Menacing
- Felony Terroristic Threatening, Victim 62+
- Felony Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- Disorderly Conduct
- Marijuana Possession (Civil)
Paoletti is at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $10,101 cash bond.