A Newark man was arrested Wednesday after police said he brandished a machete and threatened a man at a Prices Corner-area park and ride.

Delaware State Police said Mikel Paoletti was at the park and ride on Centerville Road on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, eventually having a verbal argument with a 62-year-old man. 

Police said Paoletti revealed a machete, making a threat to kill the alleged victim.

The man fled the scene while calling police.

Police said they found Paoletti, and arrested him while finding two machetes, a large knife, and about 1.7 grams of marijuana.

Paoletti was charged with

  • Felony Aggravated Menacing
  • Felony Terroristic Threatening, Victim 62+
  • Felony Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Marijuana Possession (Civil)

Paoletti is at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $10,101 cash bond.

Tags