A Newark man is out on bail after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun during a domestic dispute.
Troopers pulled over 26-year-old Damon Johniken on Route 13 in Smyrna after a woman told them Johniken had been to her home on Ivy Glen Court and threatened her twice with a gun during a fight, Delaware State Police said.
A search of Johniken's car turned up a handgun and a magazine with 10 bullets in it.
Johniken who police say doesn't have a concealed weapons permit, was charged with offenses including third-degree assault, aggravated menacing, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.