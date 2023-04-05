A Newark man is charged with trying to commit two carjackings - the second of which involved an off-duty police officer.
Newark Police said a motorist on East Main Street Tuesday night fought off a man who opened his car door and told him to get out of the vehicle, then tried to drag him out. Then, the off-duty officer in an unmarked police vehicle nearby was approached by a man who opened his door and told the driver to get out.
The officer identified himself... the suspect fled.. and, with help from other officers, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
22-year-old Mark Tannen of Newark is charged with attempted robbery and was being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Center on $5,000 secured bail.
No injuries were reported in either carjack attempt. Police said no weapon was shown.