A Newark man has been charged with three counts of second degree vehicular assault after a Sunday afternoon crash near Milford.
Delaware State Police said 18-year-old William Ackridge, Jr. was speeding while driving north on Route 113 approaching Milford before stopping at the Redner's lot on the south end of the city.
A state police helicopter located the Toyota Corolla, but Ackridge then tried to exit the parking lot back onto Route 113, when he struck a GMC Envoy on the left front.
The impact sent the Envoy spinning into a utility pole.
Ackridge then continued on to Causey Avenue and Church Street, before four occupants fled the scene.
Police said they were able to identify and track Ackridge after receiving information from Probation and Parole that he was wearing a GPS ankle monitor.
At last report the driver, a front seat passenger, and one second row passenger of the Envoy were uninjured.
A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to A.I. duPont Hospital in critical condition, a 6-year-old-boy was airlifted in serious condition. A 1-year-old girl was taken to Bayhealth Kent General for non life-threatening injuries.
Ackridge was arrested at his Newark home and charged with the following:
- Three counts of Vehicular Assault 2nd (Misdemeanors)
- Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury
- Reckless Driving
- Driving Without a Valid License
- Three counts of Failure to Stop At a Red Light
He was arraigned and released on $4,104 secured bond.