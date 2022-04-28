A 20-year-old Newark man has died from injuries suffered when a car he was driving got stuck and was hit by a train.
Newark Police said Luigi Oronzio was driving on New London Road, when he turned onto the railroad tracks near Main Street, just before his car became disabled.
Police said Oronzio and the other six occupants were initially able to escape, but him and another occupant could not get away from the rear of the Camry before the train struck the car at them, and then the train also hit the two people.
Oronzio died on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from injuries sustained in the crash, the other occupant who was listed in serious condition has been released from a hospital.
Oronzio was a graduate of the Delaware Military Academy, where he played baseball and football.