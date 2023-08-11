A Newark man has died of injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash last month.
Delaware State Police are still investigating the July 2nd crash on Route 1 northbound near the I-95 southbound ramp.
A car traveled into the path of the motorcyclist. 35-year-old Andrew Wambugu was thrown from the motorcycle, and was hospitalized until he died Wednesday.
The driver of the car was not hurt, but the Pittsburgh man was cited for an improper lane change.
Police also said additional charges may be pending as the investigation is still going on. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident on that Sunday of Independence Day weekend is asked to contact the Troop Two Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-365-8484 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.