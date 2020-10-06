A 19-year-old Newark man has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old Newark girl who'd gone missing the previous Friday, Delaware State Police announced Tuesday.
According to authorities, Noah M. Sharp was identified after detectives received information that, on October 2, 2020, Newark Charter student Madison Sparrow had gone to a location in the city where police located Sharp, her ex-boyfriend, at the scene.
Police said an investigation revealed Sparrow was killed in the area by blunt force trauma to her body. She was then transported to a secluded, wooded area in Newark, where authorities ultimately discovered her body.
Police said they continue to investigate the possible involvement of other individuals in this murder.
Sharp was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and first-degree conspiracy. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $1,021,000.