A 34-year-old Newark man was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury on charges of distributing and possessing child pornography, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
According to officials, Melvin Janvier III has been in custody since being arrested in July 2021.
"The production, distribution, and collection of child pornography is a heinous shadow industry that targets the most vulnerable among us – our children," said U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David C. Weiss. "Our office is dedicated to combatting this abhorrent industry and bringing those who lurk in its shadows to justice.”
There were no additional details released regarding the circumstances leading to Janvier's arrest.
If convicted, Janvier faces a minimum mandatory 15 years in federal prison, with a possible maximum of 40 years.