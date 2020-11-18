A 51-year-old man is facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop near Newark Tuesday, Delaware State Police announced Wednesday.
According to authorities, David Mitchell, of Newark, was pulled over on November 17, 2020, around 1:45 a.m. in the area of State Route 896 and West Chestnut Hill Road and during the stop, make "suspicious movements" and gave officers false information.
A New Castle County Police K-9 unit was called in to assist, and led police to discover 11.2 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.
Mitchell was taken into custody without incident and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance-Tier II quantity, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to signal. He was released on $1,600 unsecured bond.